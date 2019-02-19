A big THANK YOU to Brenda and Marc Lhormer for creating and nurturing Napa Valley Film Festival over the past 10 years. They built it from scratch, put up the seed money, and fulfilled their vision of providing an amazing experience for all participants. Getting a non-profit up and running is a complicated feat requiring passion, tenacity and a willingness to do anything to get the job done. That, in conjunction with the talented team they cultivated over the years, is what makes NFVV great!
We were delighted to volunteer within the organization starting in their second year and were always inspired by Brenda's and Marc’s vision.
I loved being able to pedal over to the local Calistoga venue and watch the highly diversified line up. And what a treat to participate in Q & A with actors and producers after the shows; really made me appreciate what goes into independent films. We even got to rub shoulders with Kurt and Wyatt Russell at the Gliderport! Such a wonderful experience. NFVV is one of the things that make the Napa Valley such an amazing place to live.
Our gratitude is always with you Marc and Brenda.
Marcia Beauchamp, Tony Beardsley
Calistoga