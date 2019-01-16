My thanks to The Weekly Calistogan for its feature on jazz history in Calistoga (Bringing Jazz Back to Calistoga), including ideas on ways to return it to its former high visibility. I’d like to mention some jazz stalwarts who have helped bring various top quality forms of this music to our city:
Chris Rogers continues to present jazz music at Tucker Farm Center, including my touring ensembles: “Crosswinds: Global Jazz Journey”, the Latin/Brazilian “La Orquesta El Vucko”, and the “Benny Goodman Tribute Sextet”, showcasing international-touring artists, conguero John Santos, plus vocalists Kim Nalley and Jackie Ryan.
Ron Goldin and Mark Young, Brannan’s Grill, were part of the early Calistoga jazz scene, offering their New York-style restaurant for the city’s annual mustard, mud, jazz and blues festivals. My swing/bebop tribute bands played there with such jazz veterans as Harold Jones, former drummer for Count Basie and Sarah Vaughan, now with the legendary Tony Bennett. Brannan’s had been offering weekend jazz piano and some combos for several decades, until its recent closing.
Michelle Mutrux and her husband Aaron Bauman – both top chefs - owned the now long-gone Wappo restaurant, which set a magical tone for diners in the outdoor grape arbor patio. Michelle booked the music, which was wide-ranging, and included many varieties of jazz, ethnic, and classical music. Both the food and the music reflected the couple’s world-wide travels, particularly in Latin America and in North Africa. I was honored to perform there often.
Wappo was a favorite of film actor Robert Redford, who became a friend and supporter of the owners. He often brought his family, which he did when multi-lingual jazz vocalist Jackie Ryan and I were performing one summer evening. He was respectful and attentive during our performance. My wife, vocalist/percussionist Sanna Craig, and I had a nice conversation with him and his soon-to-be wife when I was featured at Wappo a few weeks later.
I thank all of these wonderful people for their dedicated heartfelt contribution to this great art form. I truly hope that the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce will have the good luck to obtain additional funding to expand on the jazz festivals and concerts in this beautiful city.
Larry Vuckovich
Calistoga