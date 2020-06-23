Thanks to Parks & Recreation for opening the Calistoga Community Pool

I would like to give a huge shout out to the Parks & Recreation Department for the smooth opening of the Calistoga pool. I know Director Rachel Melick and Aquatics Coordinator Emily Gouveia worked diligently to cover all the bases to provide a safe environment for all swimmers. Their team is attentive in guarding the pool and is constantly disinfecting surfaces. This crew of guards is conscientious, welcoming and has been trained to provide safety first.