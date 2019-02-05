We want to offer many thanks to the Calistoga community for coming out in the pouring rain to attend the 10th Annual Soup-er Bowl, Calistoga Art Center’s fundraiser. Hand-crafted bowls from our ceramics program delighted every attendee. We were happy to see a sold-out crowd there to taste 14 distinctly different soups donated by 14 local restaurants, who we heartily thank for their participation. The crowd took home a big variety of auction items and wine, also generously donated by the community, helping us in our fundraising goal.
In addition, it would not have been possible without the loyal and hard work of volunteers, who cannot be thanked enough. Volunteers and participants in the arts are needed and welcomed at our art center. Please consider art center membership and joining us for a class, workshop or a volunteer opportunity.
Diane Kuykendall
Calistoga Art Center Volunteer