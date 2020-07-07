The Advising Dean: Continuing the challenging conversation on race

For Boomers who engaged in the Civil Rights movement, frustration, even anger, can emerge because racism continues to persist.

This may be due to confusion about reducing discrimination, which can be achieved through laws, and ending racism, which requires a profound moral transformation.

An American “implicit cultural assumption” is that we can solve any problem and do so in a brief period of time. While this “can do” spirit has produced remarkable achievements, it often leads to what has been called The American Issue Attention Span.

Politicians, the public, and the media “suddenly” notice a complex problem that actually has long existed, such as racism. Simplistic solutions are proposed and applied, yet the problem fails to magically disappear.

Frustration, anger, and boredom follow, and attention turns away from the issue until it re-emerges again. The cycle then repeats.

Simply put, as we age, we’re disappointed that we won’t get to see how the story ends.

As I watch diverse young Saint Helenans leading and joining recent protests against racism, Dr. King’s hopeful observation comes to mind, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”