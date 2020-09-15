The Advising Dean: In praise of Education Support Professionals

For many years, Noel-Levitz conducted surveys asking students what aspects of campus life mattered most to them. Teaching effectiveness ranked at the top of the list, but everything else took place outside the classroom, including registration effectiveness, service excellence, support services, safety and security.

When students need support, they don’t care if the person providing it has a degree, is full-time or part-time, is a faculty or staff member.

Dr. José Leyba, a former college president, recalls his first days on campus as a first-generation college student from a farmworker family.

After having been sent from office to office, José remembers becoming increasingly frustrated and feeling ready to drop out. He says it was a secretary who reached out saying, “Don’t worry, sonny, I’ll help you out.” That secretary arguably had as much to do with young José becoming Dr. Leyba as any professor, dean, or advisor.

Positive relationships with faculty and staff, along with campus attractiveness affect students’ decisions to enroll and persist. However, presidents don’t mow the lawns, welcome students at the front gate, or help them find parking spaces. ESPs are on the frontlines and provide critical sources of support for students, as well as for faculty and administrators.