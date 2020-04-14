The Advising Dean: Learning in the time of virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A deadly virus sweeps across America, schools are closed, and educators turn to a new technology to teach students quarantined in their homes. The year is 1937, the virus is polio, and the “new technology” is the radio.

Last week on Stanford Radio, Professor Michaels Hines, an education historian, discussed how Chicago schools and parents collaborated to manage learning at home during the polio crisis of the 1930s. Back then, schools had time to prepare for closures lasting 3-4 weeks, while today’s shutdowns came without warning and the future remains uncertain. Nonetheless, many of the challenges and responses are similar.

In a March 19 “Today” article on home learning during COVID-19 school closures, Oona Hanson, a Los Angeles mother, educator, and parent coach, cautions, “Although some parents may have the time and resources to throw themselves into intense homeschooling mode overnight, it’s not realistic for most people,” adding, “What one family is doing for their kids might not make sense for yours.”

Our daughter-in-law, Chris, is a stay-at-home mom, wife, and household manager, who has added teacher and principal to her responsibilities for 8th grade Tatum and 7th grade Tommy. “They have adjusted well and staked out different areas of our home for schoolwork. It’s been beautiful watching them learn.”