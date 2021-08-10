The Advising Dean: Students Will Be a Changin’

Parents who consider themselves “conservative” are especially concerned that higher education is rife with educators scheming to instill a “liberal” system of beliefs in their children.

The reality is that student and academic affairs educators — both inside and outside the classroom — overwhelmingly strive to support students to look twice, ask why, and discover their own answers. This is part of what psychologists call the search for identity: The fact of being who or what a person is (Oxford Dictionary).

Psychologist Erik Erickson observes the establishment of identity as the most important task of adolescence. Researchers Linda Reisser and Arthur Chickering conclude the development of identity is the central issue college students face.

Another imminent psychologist, the late Carl Rogers, believed everyone could achieve their life goals provided they have environments where they are free to be their unique selves, experience “unconditional positive regard,” and feel listened to and heard.

While our identities continue to develop throughout our lives, it is in adolescence that young people begin to explore three basic questions: Who am I? Who was I before? Who am I becoming?