The gift of Engine 319

It takes courage to drive up a long, narrow road with towering flames on either side, but it also takes confidence in the capability, maneuverability, and reliability of the truck you ride in. As Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell describes last September’s firefight, “Our guys were able to run non-stop for three days, getting in and out of tight spots and steep driveways” with minimal fear of breaking down.

In the aftermath of the 2020 fire siege, Chief Cambell reflected on the timely arrival of E-319 and related upgrades to Calistoga’s fire fleet. “It’s hard to express what that one gift did,” he said. “I think about it every day.”

Few small-town fire departments have been tested as ours has been these past few years. One of the silver linings for us as a community is how fortunate we are now to have some of the most experienced and accomplished interface firefighters anywhere.

And we are fortunate as well to have been neighbors, for a time, with the anonymous donor who was inspired to give our firefighters the tools to protect lives and property to the best of their ability, as safely as possible. Thanks to this combination of personnel and equipment, Calistoga now has the best quality of fire protection in its history.

That’s quite a gift.