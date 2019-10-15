How can we recover from tragic loss? How can healing happen in the wake of crippling grief? How does one forgive the harm suffered as the result of another person’s actions? And what can we do when faith offers nothing but hollow platitudes?
These are but a few of the profound questions encountered and explored in Upstage Napa Valley’s brilliant production of “The Happy Ones”, a play by Julie Marie Myatt. From the first moments of the opening scenes to the touching and poignant denouement, one is drawn into a deeply moving and meaningful experience as the four characters struggle to see another’s suffering through their own tears. Together, they seek to accept life on life’s terms and learn to love, to forgive and find peace, reconciliation, and empathy in the midst of tragedy. No small task for them, or for anyone. Although the specifics of their story are uniquely theirs, the underlying challenges are universal, and we feel this as we watch and listen.
Skillfully directed by Sharie Renault, each actor brings to life characters that are authentic, engaging and memorable. The atrium at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena provides an intimate setting in which their stories unfold. Carefully selected music from the period evokes powerful emotions that create atmosphere and continuity as the play moves gently from one scene to the next. The entire production resonates deeply and goes straight to the heart.
Now in its third and final week, there remain just three opportunities to see this wonderful production – Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon (Oct. 18, 19, 20). Details can be found at www.upstagenapavalley.org.
You have free articles remaining.
This production is Community Theater at its very best. Don’t miss this rare opportunity. (And don’t forget to bring some tissues!)
Karl E. Parker
Calistoga