The Napa Valley – A Longstanding History and Reputation as a Tourist Friendly Location

The Napa Valley has been a tourist friendly location, which in turn supports the local business, so we can then thrive as a community. As we already know, with the decrease in tourism, many of our friends, family, and neighbors have been hit hard during the slow down (aka. encouraging tourism = our bread-n-butter).
We are grateful to be a local business in Calistoga and proud to serve our Napa Valley community. How do the local business owners that have been hit hard rebound? Keeping the tourist lifeline open will be the key and critical for our community's businesses and loved ones.
Recently, we’ve heard many people commenting about the discussions to not continue the historical funds designated for the Calistoga Chamber. What is the Calistoga Chamber passionate about? Encouraging tourism. Why? To re-state the obvious: because it keeps our local business thriving and our hometown secure. This is good not only for Calistoga, but for our entire Valley as well.
We appreciate the impact of the critical support provided by the Calistoga Chamber's efforts. We are in gratitude for the success of our fellow business owners, as the success of each business is prosperous for all of us, as a community.
And for us personally at Busters BBQ, we also remain eternally grateful for the dedicated patrons that continually visit our restaurant, both local and from afar. We are all so fortunate to live in such a great area.
The Valley is an amazing area, no matter which city you choose to hang out in … we all support one another as a team. I say this, not only representing a local business in Calistoga, but also as a grateful resident in our beautiful Napa Valley. A big thanks to the efforts of our businesses throughout the entire Valley and to so many more Napa County locals. And a special genuine thanks to the Calistoga Chamber for all you do to encourage traffic for our businesses, we appreciate how much difference you make.
Buster Davis
Busters Southern BBQ
Calistoga
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!