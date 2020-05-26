The Napa Valley – A Longstanding History and Reputation as a Tourist Friendly Location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley has been a tourist friendly location, which in turn supports the local business, so we can then thrive as a community. As we already know, with the decrease in tourism, many of our friends, family, and neighbors have been hit hard during the slow down (aka. encouraging tourism = our bread-n-butter).

We are grateful to be a local business in Calistoga and proud to serve our Napa Valley community. How do the local business owners that have been hit hard rebound? Keeping the tourist lifeline open will be the key and critical for our community's businesses and loved ones.

Recently, we’ve heard many people commenting about the discussions to not continue the historical funds designated for the Calistoga Chamber. What is the Calistoga Chamber passionate about? Encouraging tourism. Why? To re-state the obvious: because it keeps our local business thriving and our hometown secure. This is good not only for Calistoga, but for our entire Valley as well.

We appreciate the impact of the critical support provided by the Calistoga Chamber's efforts. We are in gratitude for the success of our fellow business owners, as the success of each business is prosperous for all of us, as a community.