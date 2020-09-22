 Skip to main content
The right to vote as you choose

The Weekly Calistogan

In 2018, I attended the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum. The woman who introduced the candidates, then Napa League president, Robyn Orsini, reminded everyone in attendance that we could vote for as many or as few candidates as we wished.

Robyn was making the point that just because two council seats are open, it doesn’t mean the voter must vote for two candidates. Or even one. As voters, we have the freedom to vote for the candidates or candidate we choose to support. We can even refrain from voting on any particular ballot item. This is our right.

Voting for one can be used as a tactic, but I also see it as a reminder to exercise the right to vote as one chooses.

Erika Pusey

Calistoga

