The senseless death of a black man

For me, years ago, it was a lot easier to believe in the police than it is today. I was working in the city of Clearlake, about 90 minutes north of the Napa Valley, in Lake County. I was editor of the twice-a-week Clear Lake Observer American. Part of my job was to deal with the Clearlake Police and get their reports each week into the paper.
Mostly the police looked at the world in black-and-white terms. They were the good guys, most of the people they dealt with – a small part of the overall population in the city – were the bad guys. They were the scumbags, meth users, the losers, and the criminals the cops mostly dealt with. In their minds, if a crook was arrested, he or she was guilty – no question about it. They were the arresting officer, jury and judge all rolled into one.
I was editor of the newspaper for six years and worked with two police chiefs, Bobby Chalk and Roger Sciutto, and two lieutenants, Ron Larson and Mike Dick. I spent hours each week reading the police logs at the police station, then talking either to Larson or Dick to get the details of the arrests made. I’d take my notes back to the office and turn them into stories. The paper was full of crime and police news, in part because there was a lot of criminal activity in Clearlake and, in part, because the news was relatively easy to obtain.
It was Sciutto’s contention that his officers could stop any car with a broken taillight or an expired registration and they’d probably find methamphetamine in the car because, as he said, scumbags don’t pay attention to broken taillights, expired registrations — those kinds of details.
As editor, I also covered the Clearlake City Council. With the paper’s coverage of city events, city meetings and police matters and arrests, and editorials, the paper even helped the City of Clearlake get a sales tax ballot measure passed to provide more funds for the police.
Today, it’s a harder sell for me. I no longer see the world as they did in black-and-white terms – good guys versus bad guys — because the world is full of gray.
I’m far removed from that job and the Clearlake Police Department, and I’m outraged at the police brutality that continues in our country. Thirty years ago, I was stunned at the killing of Rodney King in Los Angeles; today, it’s outrageous that police brutality and racism continues, this time with a man named George Floyd in Minneapolis. And, Floyd is not the only black man killed; there have been so many others.
Like you, I was stunned to see the video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, causing his death. He was so nonchalant as his hand remained in his pocket. Was Floyd resisting arrest? No, because he repeatedly told officers he could not breathe. More amazing were the three other officers around the scene – none of them did anything to help Floyd or to stop the senseless murder.
That brutal police killing of a black man has sparked protests — mostly peaceful — across the United States.
Another protest was held Sunday in Napa; at noon on Mondays, a group of people continue to gather at St. Helena’s Lyman Park holding signs at the passing traffic. This past Monday, they walked through the downtown.
Earlier this month, St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley released a statement condemning the incident, adding that Floyd did not need to die.
“In the wake of the tragic loss of life in Minneapolis … these peace officers damaged the trust in the nation’s law enforcement agencies,” Hartley said. “The role of peace officers is to protect and serve the citizens of their community. What we saw in the video was a man in distress crying for help. Mr. George Floyd did not need to die.”
Hartley also called for peaceful gatherings and protests, denouncing the destruction of private property and businesses.
I believe Hartley and his officers are doing a good job. If these protests allow us as a society to reform police departments nationwide, to get rid of those officers and departments that are the “bad apples,” then maybe Floyd and the others would not have died in vain.
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!