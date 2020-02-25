The Storyteller: The mystery of the North Valley Rebobs – Part 1

Keeping his eyes fixed on the shadowy object, Matt leaned in closer and whispered into my ear. His breath was hot and smelled like black licorice.

“They’re not supposed to be this far north,” he said. “We have to get home before it wakes up.”

I nodded.

Weeks before Matt and I had learned from Chad (who had been told by his cousin’s mother’s friend) that a group of teenagers had unearthed an ancient gravesite up off Napa’s Partrick Road. The group of troublemakers had been searching for some clues to the origins of the Rebobs. Growing up in the Napa Valley we’d always known of the existence of these clawed and fanged flying monkeys. For as long as I could remember I’d imagined one day hiking up to the old cemetery and waiting for them to begin their nightly hauntings. My idea, however, was to do it when we were prepared for battle, not wearing tennis shoes, tattered jean cutoffs and a tank-top. I thought we would be covered in chain mail and carrying BB guns.

Up to that point these gruesome monsters had stayed put in the hills above Napa, only attacking those who disturbed their peace. But now it seemed as if one of them had traveled north. Matt and I both knew that after such a long journey this one must be hungry. We also knew the only food it would feast on was the flesh of the young.