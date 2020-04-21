× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

By Wednesday, I just needed the sun on my face.

We’ve been inside most of the last month – my wife, my younger child and myself. It’s been pretty smooth – my wife and I are lucky to have jobs that can be done remotely, and our son is quite content to sequester himself in his room to do school work and play video games.

It was a lot easier to be home back in March, when it was cool, overcast and rainy.

But now the weather is warming and from my second-floor office window, I can see the backyard getting lush and green – all the more so since our lawnmower melted down a few weeks ago (Replacement is on the way).

I can see the bare patch of dirt I weeded recently that will soon become home to the scores of seedlings I have been tending in our dining room – tomatoes, herbs, peppers, zucchini and peas.

On Wednesday, the trees were rustling in a gentle breeze and I could hear the sound of kids playing in a nearby yard. The neighbor’s cat was playing an elaborate hunting game with a brave (and speedy) squirrel.

For the first time since our home confinement started, I felt cooped up and restless. It was cool and gray in the house, while outside was warm and summery.

After lunch, I explained that I was going outside “to think about my column.”

Thinking counts as work, you see?

As I sat in a wide plastic chair in the middle of the back yard, I closed my eyes and let the sun warm my face and chest.

Over the years I have teased our reporter Barry Eberling about his habit of sitting for a spell in the sun after lunch on every day he can. I described it as “photosynthesizing.”

Now, however, I know exactly how Barry feels. No wonder he comes back from lunch refreshed.

After a few minutes of photosynthesizing, I got up and made a quick inspection tour of our comically small vineyard – bud break is well under way and a few early tendrils are starting to wind around the trellising.

In the garden-to-be, I grabbed a shovel and uprooted an unwelcome blackberry sprout and battled back half a dozen big, shaggy dandelions encroaching on the borders.

And I came in refreshed – and even with the kernel of an idea for my weekly column. Hard work indeed.

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful spring. The air is clear, the weather is warm, and nature doesn’t seem to care what troubles the humans that inhabit it.

If you’re feeling boxed in, restless, ill at ease, I have a recommendation. Step outside for a few minutes and photosynthesize.

