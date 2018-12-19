It’s not what you think.
However, it was the wee hours of the morning, Christmas morning.
It was downtown Minneapolis, and I was just getting off a job I briefly held as directory assistance, a 411 operator… but that’s another story.
As the new kid on the block I got all the shifts no one else wanted, like weekends, graveyards, and holidays. That night I had scored the trifecta.
It was about 7 a.m. when I stepped outside the large, old phone company building and was greeted by a blast of an icy wind, and a slate gray sky. My car was the only one parked on the deserted streets. I briskly walked toward it to find a parking ticket stuck under the windshield. And Santa was nowhere in sight.
I drove straight home and was just pulling in front of my house when I saw these lights in back of me.
Santa?
Not quite. I pulled over, rolled down my window, and the nice police officer asked me if I knew my rear turn signal was out.
No, I didn’t.
He took my license and registration back to his car. I looked at the house, wondering what my roommate was doing (This was before texting.) Probably sleeping.
Eventually the cop came back said I had outstanding parking tickets, and could I pay the $110 now?
I was incredulous.
“But I just got this ticket!” I said, foolishly retrieving the crumpled up paper from the floor of the car and brandishing it before him.
He explained I had past due tickets.
I could see there was no arguing with him. He had the power to look up things in my past and hold me accountable. And on Christmas. Life is so not fair.
I dug through my purse praying for a miracle. I came up with $74. It wasn’t enough.
You’ll have to come with me, he said.
“Can I at least go in and tell my roommate I won’t be home tonight?”
No, sorry.
I forfeited my purse and got into the back of the squad. I don’t think he handcuffed me, I would have remembered that.
We rode back downtown. The cold gray sky, gray trees, everything was gray. Nowadays it might be different, but he wouldn’t take a check or a No checks, no credit card accepted. Going to jail because I was $36 short.
The station was quiet. I felt truly a duck out of water. In all of Minneapolis I was the only perp getting booked at that hour, so I had everyone’s attention. The officers were all business, maybe upset that they, too, had to work a holiday. Or maybe they were tired of hearing me say I had $74, are they sure that wasn’t enough?
I was fingerprinted, gave up my possessions, and waited on a bench while they got a female officer to pat me down. This was pre-911 when getting patted down was a bigger deal than it is now. For some reason the fingerprinting I didn’t mind as much as the patting down. It felt humiliating. My space had been invaded, my freedom taken away, all over parking tickets. On Christmas morning.
Then I was escorted to my cell. It was a surprisingly short walk during which I was able to anticipate all kinds of terrible things that awaited me, having watched a lot of TV.
To my surprise, it was a clean, bright room with white and yellow tile. It was quite small, with no windows, and it was empty.
For a while, anyway. Without warning the door opened and another person was admitted to the cell.
It was a girl about my age, my height, my weight. She sat down on the floor like me. I don’t remember her name, but I do remember she was also in for parking tickets. I swear.
So we got to talking and it turned out we had a lot more in common. Like our birthdays. Her birthday was on the same day as mine, only she was a year younger.
What are the odds?
Later that day I was released. I had done my time for the parking tickets, the slate was wiped clean. I still scratch my head that the city would rather have me sit in jail than take my $74, but I don’t make the rules.
My new friend? We would have exchanged numbers but we didn’t have anything to write with. And there was just something so odd and hugely coincidental about our paths crossing on what could have been a very lonely Christmas morning. We said goodbye, wondering out loud if fate would bring us together again one day.
So far, it hasn’t. But time and life experiences have given me a new perspective. And I wonder what those police officers were thinking about two young white girls with the same birthday in jail on Christmas morning for parking tickets.