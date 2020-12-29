There's more than one solution to Calistoga's power supply

As a resident of Lake County, I appreciate your article (Dec. 24) on trying to get stable power to Calistoga via a transmission line from St Helena.

Napa Valley has a bunch more clout to make a difference in these PSPSs than Lake County but whatever solution is provided to Calistoga could possibly help other California communities.

My family and I attended a PG&E online forum earlier this year which allowed communication between residents and the power utility.

A couple of solutions that PG&E didn't pursue were establishing a separate power utility like SMUD (Sacramento Municipal Utility District, a public-owned electric nonprofit utility) in Sacramento or helping substantially to supply solar to residents.

Another solution considered since the forum is providing a Tesla battery to each home that could last several days. The solution doesn't necessarily need solar panels.