Time to talk letters to the editor again

Generally, if I have a concern about a letter, I will let you know, but since I handle the letters all by myself, in addition to my other editor duties, sometimes I just don’t have time. If you submit a letter and don’t see it after a reasonable amount of time, a week or so, feel free to check with me.

Also, I do try to fact-check letters, but there are limits on my time and expertise, so sometimes things do get through. If you’re making a detailed argument, it would be very helpful if you’d submit citations or evidence so I know the letter is solid. If I get a complicated letter with no citations, I sometimes just have to set it aside until I have time to deal with it. That can lead to a long delay, depending on how busy I am.

If you are making a claim about some person or organization, you should understand that I will at least warn that person, and may well ask them to respond before publication. That may mean showing the person some or all of your letter, though we do not identify the author of the letter unless absolutely necessary. We’re not asking that person for permission to run the letter, but rather fact-checking or seeking a response.