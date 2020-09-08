Tom Seaver and art appreciation

I’m guessing that we were all touched and saddened when we learned last week about the passing of baseball legend Tom Seaver, who moved some years ago to Calistoga, where he was growing grapes and making wine on Diamond Mountain. Even folks who didn’t follow the game knew about one of the greatest pitchers of all time.
What most folks probably don’t know was that he loved and supported the arts. I wouldn’t have known it, either, except I had the great good fortune to meet him one day, five years ago, as I was taking paintings down from a show at the Calistoga Depot, when J Kirk, from Yo El Rey, had Echo Gallery upstairs there.
I was carrying a 3-foot by 4-foot painting, walking very carefully down its steep, narrow staircase, navigating it gingerly, as a fellow watched me from below. When I got to the bottom, he said he was relieved I made it, but that he was ready to catch me if I fell. I thanked him, and he began a 20-to-25 minute wonderful, wide-ranging conversation about the arts. I felt like I was talking with an incredibly wise soul, and when I got home, I wrote it all down, so I wouldn’t forget. Here’s a little bit of what he shared.
By the way, he never told me who he was — he just said, “I’m Tom.” Later, as part of a story he began to tell me about his brother, who was a sculptor, he stopped to explain, “I was a ball player.”
He looked at what was left of the show. He talked about vision, and being able to really see things, referencing painting, but also what’s around him, saying, “I’m always looking.”
And he told me these stories….
One day when the team was on the road, he went down to the hotel lobby, and found five of “the kids” — the new young players — just sitting there, watching TV. So he told them they were coming with him, and they were going to an art museum. He said, it made them look — it made them see. So he did that as they traveled — they would go to a museum, and then they would go to work.
One time, in Cincinnatti, he took them to the theater. They saw 'Camelot,' with Richard Burton. At the end, when Burton delivered the final lines, the young guys had tears in their eyes.
And this bit of wisdom: his brother, Charles, the sculptor — asked him how he could work with all the people in the stadium — 50,000 people. (That’s when he looked at me and explained, “I was a ball player.”) He said, it’s all energy, whether they’re cheering or booing. You just take the energy in and you use it.
A bit of wisdom we can all use, yes? Whether they’re cheering or booing, it’s all energy. Just take it in, and use it. Whether it’s about your work, or life generally, or the times we’re living in.
Thank you, Tom Seaver! You made the world a better place, and we were so very lucky that you lived among us here in Calistoga.
Karen Lynn Ingalls
Calistoga
