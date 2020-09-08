Tom Seaver and art appreciation

One day when the team was on the road, he went down to the hotel lobby, and found five of “the kids” — the new young players — just sitting there, watching TV. So he told them they were coming with him, and they were going to an art museum. He said, it made them look — it made them see. So he did that as they traveled — they would go to a museum, and then they would go to work.

One time, in Cincinnatti, he took them to the theater. They saw 'Camelot,' with Richard Burton. At the end, when Burton delivered the final lines, the young guys had tears in their eyes.