I attended the June 4 city council meeting to demonstrate I am an ally of LGBTQ+ people and their families. As a retired educator and now a faith leader, I am committed to inclusive schools, churches and communities where all people are treated with dignity and celebrated for their unique identities and gifts.
This is difficult work as it causes me to uncover my own biases, ignorance and discriminatory stereotypes. At times, I have been woefully ignorant of how my behavior and language marginalized or dismissed the dignity of others. To be a visible ally of the LGBTQ+ community, which includes members of my family and friends, I have benefited from joining PFLAG and LGBTQ Connection support groups and training sessions. At PFLAG, a nationwide organization dedicated to support, education and advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ people, we build relationships with other parents, families and friends who share a desire to promote safe and accepting environments within our homes and communities. We risk saying out loud our fears and prejudices while admitting we have a lot to learn and unlearn.
At trainings conducted by PFLAG and LGBTQ Connection, a nonprofit founded to support LGBTQ youth in Napa County, we hear personal stories that reveal the painful consequences of rejection and victimization and learn ways to respectfully stand up and speak out. I invite all Calistogans to become visible and vocal allies of the LGBTQ+ community. If you are looking for a way to begin, PFLAG monthly support meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Susan Napoliello
Calistoga