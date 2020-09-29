Upvalley hotels and chasing the tourist dollars

When tourism grows, semi-rural Napa shrinks. It would be sad to see yet another hotel built Upvalley. It is not easy to communicate the loss so many residents feel as St. Helena and Calistoga transform and fall all over themselves to attract the tourist dollar.
Napa Valley is hurt: previously from over-exploiting its eclat; now from the pandemic and fires. Yet the marketing bureaus are very good, the tourists will return. But before the election, and before yet another Upvalley hotel is permitted, it makes sense to consider:
- On-site housing: where will the low-wage workers live? In Calistoga, small employers are worried new resorts are going to siphon off workers and raise labor rates that local shops can’t match.
- Engineers’ reports that traffic impacts will be “less-than-significant” cannot be taken seriously. Those professional reports have led us to the traffic nightmares we endure today.
- Water is limited. Assertions of an ample supply when the climate is changing are optimistic to a fault.
- Emergency evacuation: safety remorse will haunt us if we ignore the lessons of fires in other towns.
- Revenue from the hospitality and tourism industries is highly susceptible to economic downturns (think pandemic; fire). Calistoga used to derive over half its income from tourism. Now its revenue is down a breathtaking 40%; volunteers deliver meals to over 900 needy locals every week. St. Helena is luckily less dependent on TOT. Both towns need to cultivate other revenue sources, or lower expectations. Some tourism is terrific. But betting the house on an industry whose fortunes fluctuate like a Ferris wheel isn’t a good gamble.
- Calistoga and St. Helena offer small-town charm other cities only can wish for. But we can’t be small if we keep getting bigger. Future generations will wonder -- how did we at the turn of the 21st century so blindly embrace suburbanization? How did we not cherish our primary asset, our small town integrity?
- Unanticipated consequences are a specter too serious to ignore. In 2012 Calistoga approved two large resorts (still unfinished). Last year -- seven years later -- PG&E was permitted, by eminent domain, to seize significant property on the corner of Dunaweal Lane and Highway 29, from a private individual who didn’t want to sell it -- in order to enlarge its gas line to meet higher demand anticipated from those resorts. Calistoga will reap the TOT rewards (such as they are); while the price is borne disproportionately, unexpectedly, by that unfortunate property owner.
We could be him.
Donald Williams
Calistoga City Council
