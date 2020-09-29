Upvalley hotels and chasing the tourist dollars

When tourism grows, semi-rural Napa shrinks. It would be sad to see yet another hotel built Upvalley. It is not easy to communicate the loss so many residents feel as St. Helena and Calistoga transform and fall all over themselves to attract the tourist dollar.

Napa Valley is hurt: previously from over-exploiting its eclat; now from the pandemic and fires. Yet the marketing bureaus are very good, the tourists will return. But before the election, and before yet another Upvalley hotel is permitted, it makes sense to consider:

- On-site housing: where will the low-wage workers live? In Calistoga, small employers are worried new resorts are going to siphon off workers and raise labor rates that local shops can’t match.

- Engineers’ reports that traffic impacts will be “less-than-significant” cannot be taken seriously. Those professional reports have led us to the traffic nightmares we endure today.

- Water is limited. Assertions of an ample supply when the climate is changing are optimistic to a fault.

- Emergency evacuation: safety remorse will haunt us if we ignore the lessons of fires in other towns.