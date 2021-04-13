Vaccine investigation is waste of resources

I find it a horrible show of faith that Supervisor Diane Dillon has sought a third-party attorney to continue the investigation on whether or not Supervisor Belia Ramos received a “legitimate” dose of vaccination. This, after receiving a report from the county risk manager stating that, after all is said and done, it appears Supervisor Ramos was simply “in the right place at the right time.”

How can Supervisor Dillon warrant spending taxpayer monies on something that happened in January, was not hidden from the public, and was explained by county staff to all the Board of Supervisors that the distribution of “waste management” vaccine was in keeping with county protocol? This action by Dillon is at best disrespectful to county staff and Supervisor Ramos, and shows me that there is a complete lack of regard for the citizens of Napa County.

There are many things the BOS need to work on in Napa County. This is not one of them. I have no appreciation for taxpayer monies being spent on this and request that this investigation cease immediately.

Carol Whichard

Napa