Vice-Mayor Dunsford expresses gratitude, best wishes

I would like to congratulate Irais Lopez-Ortega and Lisa Gift for their successful campaigns for City Council. Irais continues to be an excellent representative of Calistoga and Lisa will bring a fresh perspective and energy that will be welcomed.

I also want to thank those that have supported me over the past 16 years. I have enjoyed working with the various councils and playing a supportive role to three mayors. Our councils have always worked well together, respected the various points of view and experience, and created an environment of constructiveness and positivity.

I would also like to acknowledge and express my gratitude for the City staff. We have an excellent team of employees that run the day-to-day operations and I have a great deal of respect for their knowledge and professionalism. The City has many challenges ahead, but I am confident that our elected leadership and staff will continue to guide our City in the right direction. I wish you all the best and I look forward to continuing to be an active participant in our great community.

Michael Dunsford

City of Calistoga Vice-Mayor