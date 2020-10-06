Vote for Makras for Calistoga City council

In the upcoming election four candidates are running for two council positions. Three of them are running on a platform for continued growth and promotion of business interests. One, Spiro Makras, will run on a platform for preservation of the small town character of Calistoga (or what’s left of it) and using the future TOT surpluses, once our economy is back on its feet, to benefit citizens (by paying the large water rate increase rather than increasing the Chamber of Commerce budget for example).
Even though you will be told you can vote for two of the candidates to fill the two open positions, if you support further representation to preserve Calistoga’s small town character and use of future TOT funds to serve the public interest rather than gentrified tourism, I encourage you to cast what has been called a “bullet vote” and vote only for Spiro Makras.
Several years ago, in a similar situation when three candidates were running for two open council seats, more voters voted for the progressive candidate than voted for both growth candidates as a pair. However, since they were told they had two votes, many of those who had voted for the progressive candidate felt they had to use their second vote and voted for one or the other of the remaining (growth) candidates with their second votes. Though it was not their intention, as a consequence, both of the growth candidates got more total votes than the progressive candidate.
If you favor maintaining our small town character and use of future TOT funds to benefit our citizens don’t let this happen again. Although the one progressive candidate we have on the council now was elected by an overwhelming majority because he introduced himself to nearly everyone in town, he was aided by bullet votes.
Let’s give the current progressive on the council and the citizens of Calistoga some help by electing another.
Marvin Braun
Calistoga
