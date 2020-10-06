Vote for Makras for Calistoga City council

In the upcoming election four candidates are running for two council positions. Three of them are running on a platform for continued growth and promotion of business interests. One, Spiro Makras, will run on a platform for preservation of the small town character of Calistoga (or what’s left of it) and using the future TOT surpluses, once our economy is back on its feet, to benefit citizens (by paying the large water rate increase rather than increasing the Chamber of Commerce budget for example).

Even though you will be told you can vote for two of the candidates to fill the two open positions, if you support further representation to preserve Calistoga’s small town character and use of future TOT funds to serve the public interest rather than gentrified tourism, I encourage you to cast what has been called a “bullet vote” and vote only for Spiro Makras.