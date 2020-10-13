 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

Vote for Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistogan.jpg

I have worked with Spiro Makras on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee in Calistoga over the past eight months or so, and feel I’ve gotten to know him during this time. Spiro is open for others ideas and view point as he listens well. He is a team player on the committee, but has his own ideas too. As a retired math teacher from Calistoga Junior Senior High School where I taught for 40 years, I highly recommend Spiro for the City Council.

After reading an article in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago about a wedding in his backyard, I just remember thinking I was glad I didn't have neighbors like the ones that reported him. After checking, the police found nothing to cite him for. They seemed to be doing everything right, and congratulations.

Vote for one person or vote for two people, but mathematically if you really want one specific person to be on the city council you would vote for that one person. Of course it is always your choice.

Read Spiro’s his webpage -- it is very informative and I believe he is the right person for Calistoga.

Ivan Miller 

Calistoga

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Opinion

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

  • Updated

Letter: City Council candidate Spiro Makras has shown poor instincts and judgment. We have three other qualified candidates to vote for.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News