Vote for Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

I have worked with Spiro Makras on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee in Calistoga over the past eight months or so, and feel I’ve gotten to know him during this time. Spiro is open for others ideas and view point as he listens well. He is a team player on the committee, but has his own ideas too. As a retired math teacher from Calistoga Junior Senior High School where I taught for 40 years, I highly recommend Spiro for the City Council.

After reading an article in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago about a wedding in his backyard, I just remember thinking I was glad I didn't have neighbors like the ones that reported him. After checking, the police found nothing to cite him for. They seemed to be doing everything right, and congratulations.

Vote for one person or vote for two people, but mathematically if you really want one specific person to be on the city council you would vote for that one person. Of course it is always your choice.

Read Spiro’s his webpage -- it is very informative and I believe he is the right person for Calistoga.

Ivan Miller

Calistoga