Vote for the two best city council candidates based on facts

I previously submitted a letter to the editor outlining reasons I was running for mayor and what my responsibilities would continue to be to this community. I also suggested what the responsibility of a voter should be. (“It will be your responsibility as voters to select the two best candidates of the four people running for City Council positions. All I ask is that you consider their understanding of our community, their knowledge of the issues, and their passion for serving Calistoga. Their positions should be based on facts and not based on simple statements made for the sole purpose of being provocative. Saying something is far easier than doing something.”) Two months later I feel compelled to reiterate that call to voters.