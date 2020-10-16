Vote for the two best city council candidates based on facts

I previously submitted a letter to the editor outlining reasons I was running for mayor and what my responsibilities would continue to be to this community. I also suggested what the responsibility of a voter should be. (“It will be your responsibility as voters to select the two best candidates of the four people running for City Council positions. All I ask is that you consider their understanding of our community, their knowledge of the issues, and their passion for serving Calistoga. Their positions should be based on facts and not based on simple statements made for the sole purpose of being provocative. Saying something is far easier than doing something.”) Two months later I feel compelled to reiterate that call to voters.
Our community, like any other, must grow in order to survive but must do so in a controlled and responsible manner while maintaining our character and charm. This council has done that through responsible development for financial stability while trying to achieve a balance of housing for all economic needs. As a reminder, it was this council and its current members that denied the request by the developers of the Yellow Rose project to build up to 250 units. This council also burdened the voter approved resort projects with significant impact fees to pay for improvements to deteriorating water and sewer infrastructure.
This council has been and continues to be open and transparent on all matters. Not all decisions are popular but they are made based upon the best available information and in service of the greater good for the greatest number of Calistogans. We are a diverse community with varied interests and desires. We work hard and try our best to help keep Calistoga a very special place while managing through the realities the world continues to present to us in the form of wildfires, PSPS and Covid-19. Please remember this when completing your ballot.
Regardless of for whom you vote, please vote!
Chris Canning
Mayor, Calistoga
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.