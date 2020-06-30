× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There has been a lot of discussion recently about voting by mail and the possibility of voter fraud. I have worked for Napa County Elections Department in every election over the past 20 years. One of the first things to know is there are 6,000 voting districts in the country. Every one of them is locally run by locally elected officials. There are state standards, but the elections are local.

A finite number of ballots are printed for any election. These ballots are kept securely under lock and key until they are distributed to the voters. The county knows exactly how many ballots were printed. If the county received more than this number of ballots, the election officials would notice.

Over the past decade or more, many voters have chosen to vote by mail. As a result, Napa County is now 100% vote by mail. We have Voter Assistance Centers open 10 days before Election Day to facilitate voting. Voters can come into the Voter Assistance Centers for assistance with any difficulty relating to their ballots: if they did not receive their ballot in the mail; if their ballot was lost or mislaid; if they have moved and need to change their address; if they made a mistake on their ballot; or have lost their envelope; if they want to change political parties; if they want to register to vote; or if they simply want to drop their ballot off.