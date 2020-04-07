Ways to help in times of coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our hearts go out to so many people negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Although the circumstances around the world are tragic, we firmly believe that NO problem comes our way without bearing some gifts.

While mountain biking around Lake Hennessey Saturday, instead of the usual 6 to 10 people enjoying this beautiful sanctuary, we saw well over 60 people walking their dogs, hiking as a family and mountain biking. We have noticed every person observing the social distancing guidelines and had a number of dialogues with people regarding the closer relationship that they have been enjoying with family and friends.

Often people ask, in difficult situations, how can I help? There are so many ways now, from supporting the Be Kind Foundation, Ag for Youth, the Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club, etc. Delivering food to those who are unable to get food on their own is of profound help. Getting on the phone and talking to an old friend who you have not spoken with for months, or even years, to reaching out in many ways to our seniors and underserved citizens and sharing our bounty with those that perhaps have no bounty. We have prepared and enjoyed many more meals together than in prior years.