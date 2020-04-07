We’ll get through this as we always have – together

Other welcome measures from the governor include suspending all evictions of people who are out of work and cannot pay their rent. The DMV is extending the deadline to renew licenses and registrations for 60 days. In addition, an extension is now in place for filing state income taxes and resources are available to help impacted businesses and workers.

Of course, local government is the backbone of emergency response. We’re heartened by its resilience and the leadership of our City Council which is familiar with the unique challenges of our community, as well as our county Board of Supervisors, city manager, county CEO and public information officers. Our local agencies continue to provide services such as police, fire fighting, ambulance and essential public works -- despite the enormous new financial burden. The state needs to continue to support local agencies, providing immediate assistance and resources on the long road to recovery.

Of course, we all must do our part through isolation and physical distancing. This is especially important for people over 65 or those who are medically vulnerable. As always, follow official health guidance including frequent handwashing. If you become ill, call your doctor for advice before going to a hospital or medical office.