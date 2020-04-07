We’ll get through this as we always have – together
Guest Commentary

Sen. Bill Dodd

Calistoga has endured its share of disaster in recent years. But none will compare to the hardship and change caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The invisible scourge has already killed tens of thousands across the globe and brought widespread economic uncertainty as businesses shut down and workers stay home to stop the spread. Record numbers are now jobless and families face the daunting challenge of home-schooling kids. And there is well-placed fear about what unchecked infection could mean to loved ones. Sadly, our county has already suffered coronavirus deaths.

That’s why it’s so important that all levels of government come together to address the pandemic and its impact on public health and our economy. It’s something people across our state are already doing by physical distancing and sheltering at home. Early indicators suggest California’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus in this way are working. We’re encouraged by what we see. There is hope.

But we cannot let up. State and federal governments are helping doctors and hospitals deal with any surge in COVID-19 patients. We’re investing in more beds and equipment as well as testing to get a better handle on how the virus is being transmitted.

Calistoga, Napa County and local groups have stepped up, encouraging continued self-isolation to prevent more people from becoming ill. Donation drives have drummed up supplies of much-needed personal protective equipment such as masks. People are donating blood (please remember in all volunteer activities that correct protective protocol must be followed). And school campuses, which are closed for the balance of this school year, are transitioning to online instruction.

Fortunately, the state, city and county have been prudent in years past with their own finances and have set aside rainy day funds for emergencies like this. The governor and the state Legislature are now devoting those resources to this crisis.

In addition to safeguarding public health, much attention is focused on the economic fallout. With the help of our own Congressman Mike Thompson, a federal stimulus program is expected to get checks into the hands of all working Americans. Unemployment benefits have been streamlined to help people who lost jobs. A number of small business loans and grants are now available to help small companies weather closures.

Other welcome measures from the governor include suspending all evictions of people who are out of work and cannot pay their rent. The DMV is extending the deadline to renew licenses and registrations for 60 days. In addition, an extension is now in place for filing state income taxes and resources are available to help impacted businesses and workers. 

Of course, local government is the backbone of emergency response. We’re heartened by its resilience and the leadership of our City Council which is familiar with the unique challenges of our community, as well as our county Board of Supervisors, city manager, county CEO and public information officers. Our local agencies continue to provide services such as police, fire fighting, ambulance and essential public works -- despite the enormous new financial burden. The state needs to continue to support local agencies, providing immediate assistance and resources on the long road to recovery.

Of course, we all must do our part through isolation and physical distancing. This is especially important for people over 65 or those who are medically vulnerable. As always, follow official health guidance including frequent handwashing. If you become ill, call your doctor for advice before going to a hospital or medical office.

Make no mistake – this isa time of unprecedented adversity. But if we follow the advice of medical experts and limit public contact, we will get through it. In recent years, Calistoga has weathered wildfires, evacuations and public safety power shutoffs, and we’ll get through this too, as we always have – together. 

Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay strong. Be patient. Be kind to one another!

Senator Bill Dodd

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning

