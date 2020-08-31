We need leadership to support climate action

The Walbridge Fire, west of Healdsburg, burns without resources to fight it because there are so many horrific fires going at this moment. It occurs to me that this is not a picture of human success. All of this destruction and terror was predicted in the film “Inconvenient Truth” 20 years ago (and the oil industry scientists knew far earlier than that): burning fossil fuels at large scale would result in larger storms, bigger and more frequent fires, and more extreme weather patterns. Because that film was produced and narrated by Al Gore, a percentage of the population decided they “didn’t buy it.” Very few changes were made. Pollution was a cost of doing business. Business as usual continued.
But science doesn’t care whether or not you buy it. We are living in a physical realm governed by laws of cause and effect.
Oh, but these were lightning fires, you say. Tell me when any living person has ever seen an electrical storm such as we had through the Bay Area on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 a.m. The storm was caused by the confluence of extremely unusual patterns of high pressure funneling extreme heat from southern deserts with a weak low pressure bringing moisture from a warm pacific tropical storm -- this created the instability that caused the intense storm, coupled with extreme high temperatures that are an effect of accelerated CO2 in our atmosphere. (One hundred and thirty degrees in Death Valley -- hottest recorded temperature on Earth).
Oh, but our atmosphere is big, you say. We are just little humans, we can’t possibly affect the weather.
It’s very simple: put a few yeast cells in a closed Petri dish with some O2 and sugar, and they will gobble it up, grow until they choke on their own waste (CO2).
It’s a parable for humanity. Our breathable atmosphere is only five miles deep around our earth. There are limits to fresh water, and clean soil. In other words, it’s a closed system. The industrial revolution has grown our human population exponentially. We have also pumped more waste (in the form of greenhouse gases) into our environment than it can absorb gracefully. We continue to destroy the forests that could help absorb CO2. We see the effects in erratic weather patterns, drenching hurricanes and fierce fires. It was all predicted. Not by a political party. By science.
We must wake up. The dream that we can do as we please is small minded and short sighted, and now, it is dangerous. We are connected, our actions do count, and we can cause harm to our limited environmental system -- and therefore to ourselves.
It is not a pretty picture. We need leadership to support climate action in every country on this planet. Each one of us must take the lead in our own lives to support positive change in any way that we can.
To do less may seal our fate, like the yeast in the Petri dish. It is time to wake up to the fact that our actions and choices matter.
Anne Pentland
Calistoga
