What are the chances?

They have experienced what kids today are learning about today in school.

It is an honor to tell their stories.

So if you are turning 100, or have a relative who is, let us know. If they’re able and willing to tell their us stories, we’ll try very hard to find the staff to interview them and write an article. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a veteran or not – anyone who’s been around that long has some stories to tell that the rest of us need to know.

If for some reason, they’re not able to tell us their story directly, we still want to honor them. We have a form you can fill out to let us know about the special day. We will run an announcement in the Sunday paper as close as we can to the birthday.

You can find and submit this form here: napavalleyregister.com/forms/100birthday/f100th_birthday/.mOf you can just drop me a call or email to let me know what’s going on.

Happy 100th birthday, all of you.







You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

