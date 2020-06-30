What the Bible can teach us about quarantine

The Talmud explains that it takes an embryo 40 days to form in the womb. For some later commentators, those 40 days are the time it takes for a new entity to come into being.

To my mind, it would be a mistake to think of the 40-day number as a literal representation of time. But 40 days may well be a metaphor for gestation, a pilgrimage toward new birth.

I can’t keep track of how many days I’ve been hunkered down in self-quarantine here in wine country, but it’s been far more than 40, and I don’t see it ending anytime soon.

And yet, this existential crisis will pass.

I feel that something is indeed gestating — both inside and around me. We are all changing, evolving, getting ready to emerge from our cocoons. Our social distancing from one another is not all bad. In fact, I think it will lead to new perspectives on ourselves and on our world.

The challenge of this crisis has clear economic and socio-political dimensions. But it also has a spiritual one. How we respond to it — whether with foresight or with bravado – will define our moral characters, as well as our souls, for many years to come.

Rabbi Niles Elliot Goldstein is the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley. He is the founder of The New Shul in New York City and the author or editor of 10 books.