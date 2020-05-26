Why I wear the mask

I majored in social work at Pacific Union College because I wanted to help enable others who are more compromised than myself.
Shortly thereafter I married my college sweetheart and continued to jump my Kawasaki off cliffs. One failed cliff jump put me in a hospital for four days getting my shoulder screwed back onto my collarbone. I quit because I had made a promise to my wife that we’d spend our lives together.
She got me an Old English Sheepdog which I bathed and brushed regularly. Then our first son was born. It was surprising to see how my concern for others now became so narrowly focused. From then on I had to take my dog to the pet groomer.
Whether I’m riding my bike to the grocery store or skating with my grandkids at the skatepark, I always wear a helmet. I'm no longer of the age where I’m tempted to jump off cliffs or try any risky stunts. So in that sense I don't necessarily need to wear a helmet. I wear one for my grandkids and for all the other kids in our town. I want them to stay safe.
I am pretty healthy for my age. I could possibly get by without wearing a mask. However, I could inadvertently be exposed and bring something harmful home to my wife. I love my wife and I love my community. I don’t want to unwittingly bring harm to someone more compromised than myself. I don’t wear a mask for myself. I wear a mask for others.
Ric Henry
St. Helena
