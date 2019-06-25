Does it bother anyone else that the Napa County Fair Board, maybe because of its ignorance of the past, has changed the name of the annual parade? It used to be the Silverado Parade … Silverado being a distinct part of the Upper Napa Valley. (Robert Louis Stevenson stayed there in a cabin on Mount St. Helena, which is why his book is called “Silverado Squatters.”) It is now just the Fourth of July Parade or Independence Day Parade, which could be held anywhere in the United States. I, for one, wish the original name would still be used. As a former reporter for The Weekly Calistogan, I remember covering the parade for years and driving an old Ford flatbed truck in the parade, many years ago.
David Stoneberg
Hidden Valley Lake