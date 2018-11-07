My father was the idiot city slicker who went to Napa Valley and paid $1,000 an acre for 12 acres in an area called Conn Valley, back in 1957. He bought a humble ranch house and barn, as a weekend place — four miles from St. Helena and up a mile dirt road. The closest people were a mile away. We moved there permanently in 1959.
Everyone in town laughed at us for paying so much for so little.
Over the past 60 years, fires have been ever present—and ever threatening. On at least four occasions, either my father or I have stood on the roof of our home, constantly wetting it down with a simple garden hose, and dousing embers as they have floated down from seemingly distant fires.
On more than one occasion, Borate bombers have flown overhead dropping their orange retardants on the grassy fields, and brave firefighters have stood toe to toe with us as we kept flames at bay. (I’ll never forget the time my mother told the Cal Fire head honcho, that she was going to put some pictures in the car and take the dogs down the road. The Fire Chief told her, “Mrs. Warren. I’m sorry. But none of us are leaving here now.” The fire had jumped the road and there was no way out.
Ever resourceful, my mother took her mother’s silver and dumped it in the new swimming pool (from which the firemen trucks were pumping water, by the way).
Though we have a pump connected to fire hose, which uses the pool, our next best weapons are simple garden hoses, which are connected to our well.
As you might imagine, our well runs on electricity.
So, if there is not electricity, we get no water!
That means no water to bathe, brush our teeth, flush our toilets, or fight fires.
This is insane.
When one cuts off our electricity (which happens occasionally over the course of a year), it cuts off power, which kills our refrigerator (causing ice to melt and food to spoil). We can’t cook, watch TV, use the computer, or turn on the AC.
But those are minor inconveniences.
We rely on lanterns, flashlights and candles to get through the night.
In October, PG&E intentionally cut off power to over 70,000 homes. That means during the night, some 70,000 households and businesses were more likely than not using candles to get through the evening.
Now many more fires are started by human error than PG&E error or negligence. Sparks fly from lawn mowers, barbecues or small fires get out of control; people play with matches or carelessly toss cigarette butts.
Often, if a candle falls over and starts a fire, it is put out with a fire extinguisher, or if not with water from pots and pans, or a garden hose. Thousands of fires are kept from getting out of control by home owners dousing them with water before they become unmanageable.
So, what do they do if they have no water?
A candle that catches a curtain on fire is inconvenient, scary, even—but most of the time not catastrophic because the homeowner can eventually put it out with water from a hose.
Yet, when PG&E cuts off the electricity, there is no water to douse the flames. This is the biggest unintended consequence of cutting off power to rural people.
Just think of the mathematical probabilities. There are only a certain number of places where power lines are likely to arc and send out sparks causing fires. There are tens of thousands of homes where human error is likely to start a fire, especially when candles are involved, and for the first time in the state’s history, there will be no water to put these man-induced fires out.
Sure, we can buy generators, but asking 70,000 homes to purchase generators (which may or may not work in times of crisis) is hardly fair. It is essentially a tax.
In a word, this policy is foolish. The legislature or the public utilities commission should put an end to these egregious practices of cutting of residents’ electricity immediately. PG&E is rendering us defenseless against the fury of fires. Rural lives matter, too.
Jeffrey Earl Warren
St. Helena