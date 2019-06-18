I have been fortunate in my life to be surrounded by good people. Whether they are friends, family, employers and coworkers, landlords and neighbors, or community members and volunteers, I know kind, thoughtful and generous people. And Don Williams is one of them.
Reading Friday’s edition of the Calistoga Tribune, I was dismayed and disheartened to learn how Don’s actions had been interpreted .(Note: The same letter appears in this week's edition of The Weekly Calistogan.)
I understand the reactions, as Don’s letter had yet to appear, but they are in stark contrast to the person I have come to know. Don is thoughtful, polite and intelligent. Perhaps to a fault. Most importantly, I know him to be inclusive and without prejudice. Could he have handled his abstention differently? Yes. Could he have responded differently to Pat's phone call? Yes. But honestly, who among us has not expressed ourselves in a way that is awkward or unclear? Who among us has not benefited from a sympathetic attempt to understand our intention?
I like to think that this can be an opportunity to use communication both to educate and to achieve greater understanding. For me. For Don. For all who wish to.
The following is a quotation from Michelle Obama: “People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together.”
Let us all be strong and powerful together.
Erika Pusey
Calistoga