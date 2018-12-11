Now that the election is past, I want to tell you what a pleasure it was to speak with so many of you as I went door-to-door during the campaign. Thank you for your encouragement, your comments, and your ideas.
I want to continue to receive your input in the future. You may phone me at 479-8660. Or if you email me, I’ll add your name to my list of interested Calistogans. That’s one way to be included when I seek advice about local issues. My email address is dwcc@sonic.net. I’ll do my best to hear and represent you.
Also, the incumbent council members have spent much time and energy working on our behalf, and we appreciate and thank them for their efforts over these many years.
Donald Williams
Calistoga