With a local election upcoming, what is this city council's job anyway?

We know about the structure of our national and state governments. They have three branches -- judicial, legislative, and strong executive (i.e. with veto power). But our elected city government has one main function --legislative, embodied in the city council. (Occasionally it acts in a quasi-judicial capacity when it rules on permits etc.)
The council has five members with equal authority --- which, individually, is none. Authority lies with the council as a body when a majority decides an issue. The council member chosen as mayor conducts meetings but hasn’t a veto and has the same vote as other council members.
To execute Calistoga’s laws, your council hires a manager. The manager then hires a staff of city employees. Council members have no direct authority over city workers other than the manager and the city lawyer (their only two hires). The manager, not anyone on the council, oversees the day-to-day operations of the city.
The council meets regularly to receive public comment, decide local issues, and give guidance to staff. Except in limited cases, council members cannot meet privately. (For example, in private one member may discuss a topic with one other member but not with two others, which would comprise a majority.) Council members are offered compensation for their service (medical/dental insurance, and $200/month).
Outside of meetings, council members may serve in various ways: representing Calistoga at county meetings; communicating with the public about local issues; facilitating locals’ business with city hall. More generally, they may connect the public with their government. Ideally, they’ll represent the public and advance its legitimate preferences.
Calistoga is organized as a democracy where the ultimate authority resides not in its council but in the people. In our community, where all are equal and we cannot afford to ignore anyone, there’s little room for hierarchy or condescension. Election to the council confers no special wisdom or ability. Council members offer their perspectives formed by study and relationships with the public. In an election the public is free to vote as it wishes for one, two, or no candidates.
You’re welcome to contact me (707-479-8660) or the other four council members via the City of Calistoga website (www.ci.calistoga.ca.us). We’ll be glad to hear from you.
Don Williams
Calistoga
