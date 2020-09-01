With a local election upcoming, what is this city council's job anyway?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We know about the structure of our national and state governments. They have three branches -- judicial, legislative, and strong executive (i.e. with veto power). But our elected city government has one main function --legislative, embodied in the city council. (Occasionally it acts in a quasi-judicial capacity when it rules on permits etc.)

The council has five members with equal authority --- which, individually, is none. Authority lies with the council as a body when a majority decides an issue. The council member chosen as mayor conducts meetings but hasn’t a veto and has the same vote as other council members.

To execute Calistoga’s laws, your council hires a manager. The manager then hires a staff of city employees. Council members have no direct authority over city workers other than the manager and the city lawyer (their only two hires). The manager, not anyone on the council, oversees the day-to-day operations of the city.

The council meets regularly to receive public comment, decide local issues, and give guidance to staff. Except in limited cases, council members cannot meet privately. (For example, in private one member may discuss a topic with one other member but not with two others, which would comprise a majority.) Council members are offered compensation for their service (medical/dental insurance, and $200/month).