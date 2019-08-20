Yellow Rose Ranch (YRR) is a proposed new neighborhood for Calistoga, which would involve the transformation of 46 acres near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Tubbs Lane into 175 homes, consisting of 121 detached single-family homes and 54 affordable apartments. Using feedback collected from the community the YRR team continues to work hard to create the kind of neighborhood that protects the rural feel of Calistoga while addressing the acknowledged need for more residential options to meet the needs of current and future Calistoga families.
Over this summer, the YRR team was fortunate to have meetings with city agencies to share ideas and understand some of the challenges facing development in Calistoga. Team members met with several councilmembers to hear resident concerns directly. We appreciated everyone’s candor and willingness to share ideas respectfully.
The YRR team, has conducted outreach throughout Calistoga, including a series of Q+A sessions on all aspects of the proposed neighborhood, including:
• Sept. 5, 2018: Creation of subdivisions and considerations and protections
• Oct. 3, 2018: California Environmental Quality Act
• Nov. 7, 2018: Proposed Architectural Options
• Dec. 5, 2018: Utilities and water sewage options
• Jan. 7, 2019: Impacts on trees and wildlife, and the enhancement and mitigation measures that might be undertaken as part of this new community.
Our next Q+A session will focus on traffic analysis. The City of Calistoga hired the firm of Fehr & Peers to conduct a traffic study earlier this year. The complete study can be found at www.yellowrosecalistoga.com. The YRR Team will be hosting two Q&A sessions about the traffic study in September. One session in English on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and one in Spanish on Thursday, Sept. 12. Both meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at 1307 Washington St. We invite you to join us, ask questions, and learn more about Yellow Rose Ranch.
Subsequent meetings will be scheduled to review site design development and project adjustments.
Please feel free to contact me at lbeniston@thetruelifecompanies.com.
Leah Beniston, Vice President of Entitlements
The True Life Companies