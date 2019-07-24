“WE are now in the mountains and they are in us, kindling enthusiasm, making every nerve quiver, filling every pore and cell in us. Our flesh-and-bone tabernacle seems transparent as glass to the beauty about us, as if an inseparable part of it, thrilling with the air and trees, streams and rocks, in the waves of the sun—a part of all nature, neither old nor young, sick nor well, but immortal.” —John Muir
In the autumn of 1970, before the spirit-hungry masses discovered Yosemite National Park, I went on a university, graduate-biology field trip to the Incomparable Valley. Back then most schools and universities restarted after Labor Day, which resulted in the state and national parks becoming ghostlike. There were only two campgrounds open, both were only half full. There were a few, widely scattered tourists on the sidewalk from the Visitor Center—Village Market—Ansel Adams Studio etc.; Camp Curry was half empty. I had never heard of John Muir, but mysteriously, I purchased a copy of, “The Wilderness World of John Muir,” edited by Edwin Way Teal.
Before I knew what a Jungian synchronicity was, apparently I was about to “go out for a walk” in the Ahwahnee Meadow with the legendary naturalist as my guide. As I sat beneath the aegis of Half Dome, a few lines leapt off of Teal’s introduction.
“He was by turn a scientist, a poet, a mystic, a philosopher, a humorist. Because he saw every thing, mountains and streams and landscapes, as evolving, unfinished, in the process of creation, there is a sense of vitality in all he wrote. Even his records of scientific studies read like adventure stories.”
“…no author has so pure and lofty vision of man’s ultimate relationship to nature.”
As a university graduate-biology student, I was reading scientific blasphemy and my sense of reality was wracked by a seismic blow. I read much later that Muir described such events as turning one’s world, “all tapsal-terrie” (Scottish for topsy-turvy).
Following Muir’s lead, what happened next can only be described as a transcending (born-again) experience. He launched me on a spiritual journey that inspired me to eventually dedicate 24 years leading high school-advanced biology classes to the top of Half Dome.
Throughout his writing, Muir claims tacitly or overtly that this “ultimate relationship” involves each person seeking atonement (at onement) with his or her Creator and one pathway for this is by reading the splendid lessons of Creation. Furthermore, he acts as if all of Creation is a gift feely offered to all regardless of race, gender, religious creed, or ethnicity.
The St. Helena High School Biodesign Class adopted Muir as a mentor and for 24 years contemplated the pages of Nature’s wonders at Yosemite, Grand Canyon and the Mendocino Coast.
Whether Muir was aware of Quaker writer John Woolman or not, their philosophies seem to resonate:
“There is a principle which is pure, placed in the human mind, which in different places and ages hath had different names. It is, however, pure and proceeds from God. It is deep and inward, confined to no forms of religion nor excluded from any, where the heart stands in perfect sincerity. In whomsoever this takes root and grows, of what nation soever, they become brethren in the best sense of the expression.”
Nearly 50 years have passed since Muir’s spirit spoke to me on the Ahwahnee meadow, but this same spirit is alive and vibrant in the hearts and souls of those who thrive under his tutelage.
