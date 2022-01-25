Zia's Way: Ignorance is bilss

When I moved to Calistoga two years ago, my reasons were clear; I wanted a walkable small-town lifestyle with good weather, good food and wine, and an interesting mix of people. A small garden plot to grow my own organic veggies was a must and I found the perfect little home two blocks from downtown.

I’m at a stage in my life I call “the back nine,” or the wrong side of seventy-five. I’m no longer reaching out for much of anything except the above-mentioned items and some new, good friends.

Part of my elderhood has involved letting go of things that are no longer meaningful and friendships that don’t challenge my intellect or imagination.

My mother used to say, “life is precious” and so is how we spend our time. It’s been a process of simplification more than elimination — and one of the things I gave up is the daily news. Two years before Covid, I stopped watching news on TV, online, or in papers because it was too upsetting and made me feel helpless — I could do nothing about it. I kept my online subscription to the New York Times so I could read the Sunday edition, but rarely do that anymore.

However, The Times posts via emails throughout the day and every once in a while, I read the headlines without reading the full articles. This seems to satisfy my need to know what’s going on in the world without knowing enough to become depressed by it. Of course, I read The Weekly Calistogan because it’s news that actually concerns me and my neighbors and I don’t find anything depressing. A weekly dose of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, or an occasional Stephen Colbert, keeps me abreast of what’s happening in the “real world” while making me laugh and that suits me fine.

But this morning, I was hijacked by a headline and made the grave mistake of reading the entire piece. Microsoft bought a video game maker for 68 billion dollars (twice the amount of Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy debt). The game utilizes the metaverse, which combines video gaming with virtual reality. This staggering number is proof that our civilization is so messed up that it’s worth 68 billion dollars to escape, and it’s happening at a time when our world needs our attention more than ever.

It feels like the biggest sleight-of-hand trick ever played, diverting our attention and dollars away from what is important. What might we accomplish by investing 68 billion dollars into fixing our broken society, climate, our broken cities, healthcare system, political system, and schools?

Even more upsetting is the message the children and young adults who play these games are receiving; their attention is being diverted before they are old enough to know that. People with the money to do something meaningful are exacerbating the problems their greedy unconsciousness behavior caused in the first place.

This seems to be capitalism at its worst and makes me fear for my descendants. What kind of world will they inherit and how will they know how to live in it? The changes in our youth during the past few decades are clearly visible in the amount of violence, high suicide rate, and lack of social conscience and it seems directly proportionate to the increase in attention being paid to the illusory world of video games and social media rather than the natural world around us.

The article put me in a funk for an entire day, and I vowed to stop reading The Times altogether. It seems my only defense and what‘s the worst that could happen? I won’t be able to discuss current events? They’re too upsetting to discuss anyway, so it seems a fair trade. Ignorance may well be bliss.

I have retired from many things but writing is not one of them. I’m not resting on my laurels as much as savoring daily moments because who knows how many of those I have left? This is just fact. I am an elder and quite pleased with it.

Zia Wesley is the best-selling author of 14 books of non-fiction, historical fiction, memoir, and biography. For fun she gardens, cooks, sings, and curate’s private tastings of Napa and French wines through the Boisset Collection. ziaswine@gmail.com