Zia's Way: My gift to you

Being a happily single woman of uncertain age who has lived alone for seven years has both positive and negative consequences. On the positive side, I do what I want when I want and if I snore, it doesn’t keep me up or annoy me. The negative is lacking a partner to reflect loving feelings, or someone to tell me, “It’s going to be OK,” or “You’ve got this.” However, I have gained the ability to access this state on my own during the past two years and recommend that anyone feeling a similar lack, gives it a try.

Twenty-five years ago I retired from the cosmetic company I founded and have focused on writing ever since. I‘ve written several books including a short book on mindfulness meditation. For this reason, I don’t consider myself “retired.” But without a daily schedule to adhere to, it’s up to me to organize my days. As a person who abhors routine, that can be challenging. It’s easy for me to waste an entire day and then feel disappointed in myself because I accomplished nothing. Also, finding balance and peace in an unorganized life can be difficult. For this reason I’ve developed a habit of planning my day before I get out of bed, while allowing myself the freedom to change my mind should a friend call with an attractive alternative (like an invitation to dim sum).

I am not a morning person, so when I wake around 7 or 7:30, I lie in bed and let my mind wander before I plan my day. Unless I’m working on a project that has a deadline, I don’t schedule writing time, but quite often the need to write comes unbidden. This is what occurred a few minutes ago at the end of my meditation.

Meditation practice is the only part of my day that is routine. It is the way I initiate my day and because I don’ have a strict schedule to adhere to, I allow myself the luxury of long, untimed meditation, typically 40 to 60 minutes. The style I practice is Vipassana, one of the two classic methods taught by the Buddha. The purpose of Vipassana meditation is insight and that is exactly what occurred today. I had an insight I want to share.

For as long as I’ve been meditating, which is about 40 years, I still have realizations about the practice that feel like new information. I have always considered the time I spend in meditation a gift I give myself because the practice has kept me sane during insane times, helped me to deal with sadness and loss, anger, betrayal, and frustration — basically the whole range of difficult human emotions. It is the best anti-stress technique I’ve ever used and has become quite popular in the mainstream during the last decade. The pandemic gave everyone the time to slow down, and many people discovered meditation as a way to navigate the new challenges we all share.

My realization is this: the peaceful, loving, joyous place of possibility that meditation accesses is always there. It is always there — just like the sun, whose rays are not always visible, is always there. There is a constant well of goodness we are able to dip into at any time. Imagine that! We can easily access that place of well-being at any time. This realization is simultaneously astounding and “well, duh” — and that’s the difference between knowing something philosophically and experientially. Once we experience knowing that love is always available to us, why wouldn’t we choose it? Might the key to happiness be in people experiencing this? I know that’s a big ask in a continually distracted place like our planet but, remember that all movement begins with just one step.

So, I challenge any of you reading this to dive into mindfulness and see what you might accomplish. All you need to do is sit quietly for a short period of time and let go of the constant thoughts that bombard your brain. Notice the thoughts come up and let them go.

There is nothing to accomplish, nothing to obtain. It sounds simple because it is. I give myself this gift every day because I get to feel peaceful, hopeful, and loved every time I sit to practice and can’t think of a better way to start the day.

I recommend Sylvia Boorstein’s book, "Don’t Just Do Something, Sit There," or visit spiritrock.org for online options. I’d also be happy to send you a free PDF of my little book, "15 Minute Mindfulness," as my gift.

Email your request to ziaswine@gmail.com.

Zia Wesley is the best-selling author of 14 books of non-fiction, historical fiction, memoir, and biography. For fun she gardens, cooks, sings, and curate’s private tastings of Napa and French wines through the Boisset Collection. ziaswine@gmail.com