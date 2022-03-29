Zia's Way: The Gardening Quandary

Growing my own vegetables is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Not only do I get my hands dirty, I also get to enjoy the freshest, tastiest fruits of my labor. If you’ve ever picked a ripe cherry tomato and popped it into your mouth still warm from the sun, you’ll know what I’m talking about, and nothing compares to a freshly picked ear of sweet corn.

When I was growing up, my dad had a victory garden in which he grew all the ingredients for his favorite “farmer’s salad” dinner: tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, radishes, and corn. The only ingredients that didn't come from the garden were salt and cottage cheese. His dinnertime joy was eating his salad and an ear of fresh corn slathered in butter, in place of my mother’s abysmal attempts to prepare edible food. From an early age, I begged to be allowed this alternative and it became a staple in my summer diet also.

When I bought my home in Calistoga two years ago, one of the selling points was a raised bed on the south side of the house. The previous owner had grown roses in the bed but I intended to use it for vegetables. It seemed an easy task to me as I had formerly converted an acre of high desert sand and rock in Colorado’s San Luis Valley to the most prolific vegetable gardens I’d ever had. So, my little 60-square-foot plot would be easy. Unfortunately, I had not taken the naturally high Calistoga summer temperatures or the effects of climate change into consideration.

I diligently amended the soil and deepened the bed, added fencing to keep the neighborhood cats from using it as a litter box, and reworked the irrigation system. I planted 100 fava beans to add nitrogen to the soil over winter and harvested a bumper crop in March.

The following month, I planted a combination of seeds and starts, adjusted and tested the irrigation, and crossed my fingers. By early May, my 12 tomato plants were three feet tall, salad greens and herbs were bright green, carrot and beet tops were reaching towards the sky and I was already anticipating the delicious bounty of my efforts, until the heat wave began.

After two weeks of temperatures well over 100 degrees, almost everything in my garden had succumbed. Four of the 12 tomato plants survived — the cherry varieties — and a few of the hearty herbs. In an effort to preserve what little remained, I began pricing out shade cloth. The cost to create shade ran from $150 to $400 making the cost of any resulting tomatoes the most expensive I would ever eat. And as if that weren’t discouraging enough, the drought went into overdrive and watering gardens became a no-no.

I hand watered the remaining four cherry tomatoes with grey water for the rest of the summer and managed to enjoy the little results. In an attempt to create a more bountiful crop the following year, I planted cover crops and favas in the fall and began investigating less expensive methods to create shade. However, the underlying quandary of water remained. Unable to commit to spending more money for something I may not be able to actually use, I put everything on hold to see what the future might bring. Good luck with that. Yesterday, the solstice brought an evening temperature of 80 degrees and this morning’s 9 a.m. temperature is already 75 degrees. What’s a girl to do?

From a purely economic point of view, a vegetable garden in these circumstances is insane, and considering the drought, unlawful. When I consider creative alternatives, I wonder about some kind of reverse greenhouse, a sheltered, controlled environment in which to grow, but that defeats the purpose of what I enjoy about gardening — being outside in the sun and fresh air. A green house of any kind is also costly and still requires water, so I’m right back to where I started.

I am now asking myself what edible might grow well in extreme heat without water. Cactus is the only answer so far and I’m not fond of their fruit. So, I’ve decided to reach out to you, my readers for suggestions. Have any of you conquered this quandary and if so, would you be willing to share your success stories with me and others in the same predicament?

I would greatly appreciate and gladly publish any viable ideas and suggestions. Please email ziaswine@gmail.com.

Zia Wesley is the best-selling author of 14 books of non-fiction, historical fiction, memoir, and biography. For fun she gardens, cooks, sings, and curate’s private tastings of Napa and French wines through the Boisset Collection. ziaswine@gmail.com