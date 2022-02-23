Zia's Way: Where has all our power gone?

The book "A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas" by Warren Berger helped me change the way I had been looking at some difficult life choices.

Yesterday, as I watched the video explaining how the Camp Fire in northern California was started, a spark of realization ignited in my brain. We need to start the discussion about prevention by asking the right questions. Why not engage our young bright minds? Put it to high school and college science classes and scientific brain trusts. In the early fifties, when my brainy science geek cousin was 14 years old, he created a model for what would later become the Trans-Atlantic Cable. Perhaps we could make it a national contest with the winner being nominated for a Nobel Prize. A non-scientist friend of mine suggests reducing the size, while increasing the storage capacity, of solar cells. Imagine if one solar panel could supply enough energy to power a small city. Remember how big computers were before the microchip? What happened to America’s “can do” attitude and where has all our power gone?

We need a NEW solution to fix our decrepit system of power storage and transmission and the first question to ask is “What would an economic, sustainable power system look like today?” A follow-up query might be, “Has anyone already created this?” The answer is yes.

My first Google search produced the following information: the United Nations’ UN Chronicle article by Hola Horind Logadottir, Iceland’s director of renewable energy, states, “Today, almost 100 per cent of the electricity consumed in this small country of 330,000 people comes from renewable energy. In addition, nine out of every 10 houses are heated directly with geothermal energy.” Might Calistoga be able to replicate a version of this?

The World Economic Forum’s "Fostering Effective Energy Transition 2021 Report" cites Sweden, Norway and Denmark as “world leaders” in the Energy Transition Index (ETI). Norway uses more hydropower than any other country. Euronews.com adds Brazil and New Zealand to the list with biofuels, waste energy and wind and solar respectively. Scotland built the world’s largest floating windfarm that supplies 98% of the country’s electricity and Germany used solar to supply enough energy to power every household for one year in 2018. Uruguay spent the last 10 years dedicated to “a supportive regulatory environment and a strong partnership between the public and private sector,” according to Ramon Mendez, Uruguay’s head of climate change policy, to become almost 100% powered by renewable energy.

“But the U.S. is so big,” you might say. Yes, it is, which is why we need to address the problem at local levels rather than national. Eastern and western seaboards with access to oceans could use hydroelectric power, while the Midwest could harness wind and solar.

PG&E, the company responsible for the Camp Fire in Northern California, which destroyed the entire town of Paradise, killed 85 people, and 18,804 structures, released a photograph of the damaged part that caused the blaze. How could a piece of iron that fit in the palm of one’s hand do such a thing? The “C hook,” made of thick iron, was designed as a guide to hold the wires strung from tower to tower. Over a period of 98 years, the constant wear of wires against iron finally sawed it through. When it broke, the wires fell and sparked. That was all it took. On my daily sojourn to just about anywhere, I see the ever-present (drooping) power lines, and wonder which one will spark the next fire.

For the past three years, PG&E has been looking for a solution to fix these ancient power grids that stretch across our country. According to ABC 10 News report by Brandon Rittimin, "Evidence used to convict PG&E of the 2018 Camp Fire shows the company knew old parts needed replacing, but tried to show they could last longer.”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine’s report of February 2021 proposes a wind farm in the Midwest with giant towers to transport the energy more than 1,000 miles in each direction to the rest of the country. The problem, as they see it, is that no one wants either the windmills or towers on their property. After a debacle like Paradise, who can blame them? Even if they were able to secure enough property to enact this plan, it would take up to 30 years. Am I the only one who thinks this proposal is nothing short of insane? They are attempting to fix a system that was designed 100 years ago with the same technology. We just sent a truckload of billionaires into space, might there not be a new, fresh way to approach our energy grid problem?

Where have PG&E and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission been sequestered for the last decade? We don’t need to reinvent a wheel that has been turning successfully in other countries. Doesn’t anyone in Washington have the cojones to propose something new? Fossil fuels and outdated technology are on their way out. Those in power are desperately trying to perpetrate the myth of our dependability when all around us, others have moved on toward a sustainable future.

Zia Wesley is the best-selling author of 14 books of non-fiction, historical fiction, memoir, and biography. For fun she gardens, cooks, sings, and curate’s private tastings of Napa and French wines through the Boisset Collection. ziaswine@gmail.com