PG&E creates tree hauling program

Pacific Gas & Electric Company recently initiated a tree hauling program.

Many property owners in the Glass and LNU Lightning Complex burn scar areas have fallen trees on their property that PG&E cut down when the utility performed its post-fire utility restoration work. This new program may allow property owners the option of having PG&E come onto their property to remove those fallen trees.

The tree-hauling program is being run solely by PG&E and is independent of the State of California’s debris removal program.

According to PG&E, all property owners that had trees felled by PG&E during the 2020 wildfire recovery process may be eligible for this program. All inquiries on this program should be directed to PG&E by emailing WildfireWoodManagement@pge.com or calling 1-800-PGE-5000.