Prescribed burn on Snell Valley Road planned for Tuesday

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and Napa County Fire Department will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday. The burn will be located at Snell Valley Road and Spanish Valley Trail in Napa County.

It is planned to burn approximately 60 acres of grass as part of a vegetation management project. Burning is expected to start at 7 a.m. and be completed by 1 p.m.

Resources will be on site throughout the evening. If traveling in the area, please use caution.

Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. When all conditions are met, trained wildland firefighters conduct the burn while monitoring the set criteria, fire behavior and designated fire control lines.

The prescribed burn will comply with requirements of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. If the requirements are not met, the burn will be scheduled for a later date.