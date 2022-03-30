2021-22 All-Napa County Football Superlatives

Player of the Year

Ivan Robledo, St. Helena senior

Finalists

Edgar Caldera, Calistoga sophomore

Caldera took over quarterbacking duties from his senior brother, Christian, who had called signals since his freshman year was found to be a better fit at running back. When Christian was sidelined for good in midseason with a broken arm, Edgar got to show his own athleticism at running back.

He was back at quarterback in a NCS Eight-Person semifinal playoff game at Branson and ran and threw for 28 of Calistoga’s 37 points in its season-ending loss. Caldera left everything on the field before exiting the game in the fourth quarter because of injury.

“That is all you can ask for,” head coach Shane Kohler said. “He is a great kid and wonderful athlete. He kept fighting and he was sticking in the pocket and delivering the ball.”

Diego Davis, Vintage senior

The linebacker was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Crushers with 81 tackles, including 43 first hits, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also led them with nine catches for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns as a running back and was Vintage’s third-leading rusher with 581 yards behind 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year Dylan Smith and quarterback Tytan Bradley, and second to Smith with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Thomas Hatton, Napa senior

One of the most revered all-around athletes in his class since he qualified for the North Coast Section Wrestling Champions as a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 Hatton was an undersized defensive end who was everything head coach Askari Adams could have wanted at the position. Despite also playing full-time at center on the offensive line this season, he led Napa High with 80 tackles (58 first hits and 22 assists), 10½ sacks, 20 tackles for losses, and 25 quarterback hurries, leading the league in the latter. He caused two fumbles and recovered one, and blocked a kick.

Kapono Liu, American Canyon junior

Liu, a running back and linebacker, made the All-VVAL First Team after rushing for more than 1,200 yards in seven games. He and the offensive line willed the Wolves to their first win in Week 3, a 33-14 rout at Berkeley in which he broke Eddie Byrdsong’s single-game rushing records with 369 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Robby Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena senior

The All-VVAL First Team selection was the Braves’ “do-everything guy,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said, while helping them reach their first North Coast Section title game since 2014. He played tight end and finished with 36 receptions for 744 yards and 9 touchdowns, even throwing a TD pass. He started at middle linebacker and finished second on the team in tackles. He had 2 interceptions with a pick-six, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble that he returned 52 yards for a score against Vintage. As the team’s place-kicker, he finished 16 of 18 on PATs and was 2 for 2 on field goals.

Offensive Player of the Year

Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena senior

Head coach Ian MacMillan called Ronayne the “best offensive weapon in Napa County. The team captain, who played running back, wide receiver, strong safety and punt returner, was the Offensive Player of the Year for the North Central League I. He finished with 121 carries for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry and about 100 per game. He also had 3 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He was also 1 for 1 as a passer, competing a 56-yard TD pass, and drew a pass-interference call with another throw against Clear Lake. Ronayne led the Saints with 1,253 all-purpose yards, or 113.9 per game.

Finalists

Raul Castellanos, Napa senior

He made countless momentum-grabbing catches, finishing second on the team with 23 catches for 503 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Grizzlies, and earned a spot on the All-VVAL Second Team.

Christoph Horton, Napa senior

Named VVAL Offensive Player of the Year, he led Grizzlies to their only win of the season in their finale, 36-24 at Sonoma Valley, with two 14-yard TD passes and 100 yards on five receptions. He finished the season with 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena senior

One of the most exciting players in the valley this season, the All-VVAL First Teamer topped out at almost 1,700 all-purpose yards. Parlett rushed for 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 8 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown.

Dylan Smith, Vintage senior

The reigning Napa County Player of the Year led the Crushers in rushing again with 983 yards and 14 touchdowns, returning to the All-VVAL First Team.

Sean Yumang, American Canyon junior

The All-VVAL Second Team selection was a reliable fill-in for junior quarterback Kaleb Anderson when not catching balls from him. Yumang won in both of his starts at quarterback, at Berkeley and against Petaluma, when Anderson was out with COVID and an injury.

Defensive Player of the Year

Miles Martin, Justin-Siena senior

Head coach Brandon LaRocco said the All-VVAL First Team safety was the best defensive player the Braves have had in his six years at the helm. He led Justin-Siena in both tackles and with 4 interceptions.

Finalists

George Konoval, American Canyon senior

The linebacker made the All-VVAL First Team after helping lead a Wolves defense that allowed just 27 points per VVAL game, including 30 to a Casa Grande offense that averaged 55 points in its other six league games.

David Garcia, American Canyon junior

The defensive lineman had a huge game in the win over Casa Grande, sacking VVAL Most Valuable Player Jacob Porteus twice, and made the All-VVAL Second Team.

Mosaati Schaumkel, Vintage senior

He had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 66-14 home win over Sonoma Valley and was named Vintage’s Big Game Most Valuable Player in its win over Napa High.

Bryce Powers, Vintage senior

He made the All-VVAL First Team for a defense that allowed no running back more than 76 yards in a league game.

Jadon Meyer, St. Helena junior

He started at middle linebacker on defense and strong-side guard on offense, piling up 79 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 7.2 tackles per game, and a pick-six. “He was the reason we only gave up 12.8 points per game,” head coach Ian MacMillan said.

Lineman of the Year

Louie Canepa, Vintage senior

The New Mexico State-bound offensive tackle was named VVAL Lineman of the Year, one head coach Dylan Leach called “the most dominant run blocker in the VVAL the last three years.”

Finalists

Tobyn Bunch, American Canyon senior

The All-VVAL First Team offensive and defensive lineman helped the Wolves persevere offensively despite several personnel changes by their young cast in the backfield.

Cal Lehman, St. Helena senior

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound strong-side tackle and strong-side defensive end was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools Second Team Offense and the All-NCL I First Team. “We ran behind Cal 85% of the time,” head coach Ian MacMillan said. “We rushed 398 times for 3,678 yards, 9.2 yards a carry, and 306 yards per game and were 44 of 66 passing for 780 yards because of Cal. We gained 4,458 yards on season and average 38 points per game because of Cal.”

Lehman also had 67 tackles (28 first hits, 39 assists), 6 tackles for losses, 5 sacks and an interception of a screen pass. “On defense we gave up 12.8 points per game and only gave up more than 21 points in two out of 12 games and gave up over 100 yards rushing in only two games because of Cal,” MacMillan added.

Giancarlo Guerrero, Justin-Siena senior

The guard and defensive end made the All-VVAL Second Team.

Felix Llamas, American Canyon senior

All-VVAL First Team center helped the Wolves persevere offensively despite several personnel changes by their young cast in the backfield.

Aaron Gilmet, Vintage senior

The All-VVAL First Teamer helped make Vintage’s offense unstoppable on the offensive line for three varsity seasons.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Josiyah Maddalone, Justin-Siena junior

"Jojo is the best punt returner I have coached since I started at Justin-Siena in 2004," head coach Brandon LaRocco said of Maddalone, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the NCS championship game to get the Braves within 2 points of winning and was a leading tackler on special teams.

Finalists

Noel Angel, American Canyon sophomore

He not only could dazzle with his pass-catching abilities, but was a very consistent place-kicker for the Wolves.

Francisco Arias, St. Helena senior

In his first-ever football season, he was 36 of 38 on extra-point attempts and kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Aaron Ballines, Vintage senior

He was 31 of 33 on extra points. While booting 55 kickoffs, he had to punt only 10 times.

Clayton Crean, St. Helena junior

He had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and led the Saints with 113 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a 48-6 win over McKinleyville in the first round of the NCS Division VI playoffs.

Isaac Garcia, Calistoga senior

He caught passes, covered passes, kick extra points and, in a 56-0 homecoming win over Roseland University Prep, ran back the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.

Newcomer of the Year

Charlie Knight, St. Helena junior

A newcomer to the game, the 6-foot-4 Knight started at wide receiver and cornerback and had 19 catches for 250 yards and 3 TDs — two of them in the section title game. Knight was also on the kickoff team, returned kickoffs and, on defense, had 23 tackles, two picks and five passes defensed. “Nobody wanted to throw to his side,” head coach Ian MacMillan said.

Finalists

Brandon Guiducci, Justin-Siena junior

He started all season at outside linebacker and later on offense as an H-back and tight end.

Kaleb Anderson, American Canyon junior

The quarterback and safety didn’t really get to show all he can do, missing two games due to COVID and injury but made the All-VVAL First Team.

James Aken, American Canyon junior

He was a force on both sides of the line and made the All-VVAL Second Team, and even got to run out the clock on a win against Petaluma by carrying the ball several times.

Yovanni Palma, Napa sophomore

He took over the Grizzlies’ reins after returning starter Anthony Tubridy was knocked out early in the season and threw for well over 1,500 yards.

Carlo Deianni, Napa junior

The offensive lineman made the All-VVAL Second Team after helping the Grizzlies rack up points this season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.