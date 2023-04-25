FINALISTS

Kennedy Brown, American Canyon junior

Just missed the top-three finish needed to qualify for the state meet, placing fourth in the girls triple jump at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions with a personal-record leap of 36 feet, 2 inches. She also shined at middle blocker for the volleyball team, finishing second on the team in blocks and fourth in kills as the Wolves went 15-11 overall and 5-7 in the VVAL for a fourth-place finish.

“Kennedy has the mindset and work ethic that every coach dreams of,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “She's the first in the gym and the last to leave. She takes feedback and implements it immediately. On the court, she is very smart. She knows how and where to place the ball to capitalize on the other team's defense. Over the course of the season, she also improved her blocking ability.”

Aribella Farrell, St. Helena junior

In her third varsity season as a starting pitcher last spring, Farrell led the Saints to not only their first section playoff berth in 21 seasons but also to three postseason victories.

The All-North Central League I First Team pitcher and outfielder’s team finished second in the NCL I at 11-2 and qualified for the NCS playoffs for only the second time in school history. The Saints won two NCS playoff games and one in the NorCal playoffs.

Farrell had a team-high .456 batting average with 38 RBIs at the plate, and 187 Ks in 110 innings pitched with a 1.56 ERA.

She went on to play her third varsity season of basketball, and under her third head coach, for a program that hadn't won a league game since 2014. The team went on to finally end the drought this past winter.

“I like how basketball challenges me to look at athletics through a different lens, which helps me become a better athlete — not to mention, it definitely gets me into shape for the spring,” she said in December.

Olivia Janerico, Justin-Siena junior

With lacrosse and soccer teammates and former cross country teammates, friends, family, coaches and faculty in attendance in November, Janerico signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career with the NCAA Division III program at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

She was the Justin-Siena varsity girls cross country team’s top runner as a freshman in 2019 but gave up the sport after her junior season to give a torn meniscus in her knee time to heal.

Janerico was an All-County Girls Soccer Player of the Year finalist as a junior, controlling the midfield and helping create chances as the Braves, who qualified for the NCS playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finished third in the VVAL.

Last spring, she helped Justin-Siena girls lacrosse win the VVAL with a 7-0 record and finish 16-3 overall. She finished fourth on the team with 20 assists and sixth with 24 goals and 44 points.

"When college coaches would talk to me about Oliv," Braves girls lacrosse head coach Jon Edie said, "they would ask me a lot of questions about her physical skills, a lot about her mental makeup — what drove her — and what I finally came back to was that I have never experienced a young athlete that works as hard at her craft as Oliv does — from working on her off hand, to making sure she’s in shape, her speed."

Aubri LaPlante, Napa sophomore

In her second varsity volleyball season, she finished with team highs of 99 kills, 94 digs and 191 serve-receive receptions. She added 17 aces and 8 blocks for first-year Grizzlies head coach Ali Poseley’s squad, earning All-VVAL Second Team honors.

“Aubri has been an asset and thrill to have on the team since Day 1 — not only in skills and ability, but also in her determination and willingness to step into whatever role was needed, both on and off the court,” Poseley said. “She shows a level of awareness that surprises me every time she steps onto the court. Her athleticism makes her an absolute joy to watch play, and her personality makes her a fun player to coach.”

LaPointe went on to play her first season of lacrosse in the spring and led the Grizzlies in scoring.

“Aubri is just a great athlete,” Napa girls lacrosse head coach Sean Capiaux said. “She is strong, fast and aggressive — all the attributes you want in a midfielder and player in general.”

Jamie Pope, Vintage senior

Pope was the second-best girls tennis player in the Napa Valley last spring, but what she accomplished this fall showed she was one of the area’s top athletes. At the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament on Nov. 15 at Heritage High in Brentwood, she destroyed her first two opponents, 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-3, advanced again when her semifinal opponent defaulted, and dominated the final 6-2, 6-0. She later signed a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division I tennis for Saint Mary’s College.

“I used a lot of the matches as serving practice," Pope said at her signing ceremony. "I made this goal at the beginning of the season to see how many aces I could get. I set the goal for 100 and I ended up with like 150. That was kind of a fun little accomplishment, just to keep track of. But staying focused is one thing I’m really strong at — my mental game. No matter who I’m playing, I stay focused and stay intense.”

