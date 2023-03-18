FINALISTS

Nick Andrews, Justin-Siena

A key player on defense who helped the football team reach the North Coast Section Division 4 title game, Andrews went on to lead the baseball team into the section semifinals as its pitching ace and leadoff hitter. He was named Napa County Baseball Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register for the second year in a row, but outright this time.

Thomas Hatton, Napa High

After captaining the varsity football team for two years, the senior qualified for his first wrestling state meet with a second-place finish at 195 pounds at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions. He also played his first season of varsity baseball, getting a double, two singles, two walks and a hit-by-pitch with one RBI in 21 plate appearances. He had played two JV seasons before having to skip his junior season in 2021 because wrestling was held at the same time.

Travis Hightower, Justin-Siena

As a 6-foot-6 junior, he led the Braves’ boys basketball team to its first-ever Northern California title with a rare combination of long-range accuracy and dunking ability. Hightower was named one of three Napa County Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year after the Braves beat Liberty Ranch for the NorCal crown in Galt and fell to Scripps Ranch of San Diego in the state title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

He went on to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place at the track and field state meet with a personal-record high jump mark of 6 feet, 5 inches. That personal-record leap matched the mark of the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, but Hightower needed one more attempt than they did to clear the height. He had finished second at both the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area Championships and the NCS Meet of Champions with his previous PR, 6-4.

Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena

The senior rushed for more than 1,000 yards in helping the football team reach the North Coast Section Division 4 championship game, then led off for the baseball team. The All-NCL I First Teamer led the Saints with a .435 batting average and 30 hits, including six doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 17 runs and scored 22.

Brandon Torres, American Canyon

The junior led the baseball team with 14 runs scored, four triples and four doubles and was second on the squad with a .323 batting average and 20 hits. He did all that while leading the golf team during its concurrent season, ending the season as one of only two Napa County golfers to reach the North Coast Section Division 1 Tournament after qualifying with a 75.

