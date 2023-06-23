Player of the Year Finalists

Kaniya Bryant, American Canyon junior

She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after leading the Wolves to a share of the VVAL title with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while scoring 10.9 a night.

Sofia Cupp, St. Helena senior

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

She led the Saints in just about every game during a historical season that saw them snap a nine-year, 98-game losing streak in the North Central League I. In the first of their four league wins, 50-44 at Kelseyville, she had 25 points.

Mary Heun, Justin-Siena senior

She seemed bit shortchanged in receiving only All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after scoring 8.8 points per game and leading the Braves, who gave up only 43 points a night in league play, with 2.1 steals. She had a career-high 20 points against Napa.

Lizzie Qui, Vintage senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection and co-captain led the fourth-place Crushers in scoring most nights, putting up 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second half of a 50-49 home loss to eventual league co-champion American Canyon.

Jordan Washington, Justin Siena sophomore

The 6-foot All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection led the Braves with 13.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jordan Woodson, American Canyon freshman

She received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after finishing as the co-VVAL champion Wolves’ second-leading scorer and rebounder with 11.7 points and 5.8 boards per game.

Finalists

Camille Abcede, American Canyon junior

She was the Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ fourth-leading scorer with 3.8 points and added 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 assists.

Aponi Barnes, Pacific Union College Prep senior

A starter since her freshman year, she led the Falcons’ scoring in most of their games this season.

Grace Galindo, Calistoga senior

The three-sport standout captained an inexperienced squad and helped the Wildcats win six games this season.

Rachel Galvin, Vintage senior

After leading the water polo team in scoring in the fall, the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention recipient was one of the basketball team’s best rebounders and defenders.

Jeraline Haney, American Canyon senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team honoree was the Wolves’ third-leading rebounder with 5.2 boards a night, half of the on the offensive end.

Defensive Player of the Year

Ella Pridmore, Vintage senior

The team co-captain brought toughness and tenacity to the court on the defense end for the Crushers.

Finalists

Aribella Farrell, St. Helena senior

The 2021-22 Napa County Softball Co-Player of the Year played all three years basketball was offered, her sophomore season being canceled due to COVID, and helped the Saints end a nine-year, 98-game league losing streak.

Tyra Fleming, American Canyon sophomore

In her second varsity campaign, she was one of the Wolves’ leading rebounders with 4.2 boards per game.

Isabella Jasso-Nelson, Napa senior

She received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention for her tenacity during a tough season for the Grizzlies.

Emery Messenger, Justin-Siena senior

The three-sport athlete came off a volleyball injury to grab 3.5 rebounds per game, most on the defensive end of the floor.

Sophia Notaro, Vintage senior

Before qualifying for the state track and field meet in both hurdles, the U.S. Naval Academy-bound Notaro she used her athleticism and length to help lead the Crushers on the defensive end.

Newcomer of the Year

Lauren Keller, Justin Siena freshman

She received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after finishing as the Braves’ third-highest scorer and rebounder with 7.4 points and 4.5 boards per game.

Finalists

Cienna Alvarez, Vintage freshman

Before leading the varsity softball team in hits and doubles, the daughter of 1997 Napa County Football Player of the Year Conrad Alvarez also showed potential on the hardcourt.

Sophia Dominici, Justin-Siena sophomore

She grabbed 37 rebounds and scored 13 points, including a first-quarter buzzer-beater that helped spark a preseason tournament win over Fortuna.

Grace Geitner, Vintage freshman

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Teamer had an impressive double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds in a 50-49 home loss to American Canyon.

Naveena Jackson, Justin-Siena sophomore

She finished as the Braves’ second-leading rebounds with 5.2 boards per game, most on the defense end.

Ayja Querubin, American Canyon freshman

She was the Vine Valley Athletic League-champion Wolves’ fifth-leading scorer this season with 3.5 points per game.

Today in sports history: June 24 Video 1958: Brazil, led by 17-year-old Pele, beats France 5-2 in World Cup semifinal 2010: John Isner outlasts Nicolas Mahut in longest match in tennis history 2010: John Wall selected as No. 1 pick in NBA draft by Washington Wizards 2013: Chicago Blackhawks win Stanley Cup with stunning 3-2 comeback in Game 6 2018: Harry Kane scores hat trick to propel England to 6-1 World Cup win